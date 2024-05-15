Carmella Gives Update On WWE Return Status, Says She Suffered Injury Giving Birth

Where has Carmella been lately?

The former Ms. Money In The Bank turned up as a guest on a recent episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show” with WWE Hall of Fame legends The Bella Twins for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the popular women’s wrestler revealed she suffered an injury while giving birth to she and Corey Graves’ baby, which has delayed her return to WWE.

“I miss the fans. I miss performing,” Carmella said of WWE. “I fell in love with that and have been doing it for 11 years. More than anything, I want to prove to myself, ‘I can go through this insane experience of labor, delivering, pregnancy, and my body is completely different from the inside out,’ but I’d love to go back and prove that I can. No one else, just to myself.”

She continued, “Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with, what is called drop foot. I have an injury from labor and delivery and pushing the baby out. I have herniated discs in my back, which push on this nerve that is connected to my right foot. The top of my foot, it’s hard to lift. I’m literally limping around everywhere. It’s gotten better, but I’ve been wrestling for 11 years, and other than some concussions, knock on wood, never had any injuries. Now, I have a major injury from delivering my son.”

