The WWE NXT writing team had ideas for Charlotte Flair earlier this year that were shot down by the RAW writing team, Fightful Select is reporting.

It’s believed that Rhea Ripley was originally going to beat Flair at Wrestlemania 36 but the finish was changed.

There was also reportedly an idea for Bianca Belair to be added to the feud and for there to be a triple threat match with Ripley beating Belair so Flair wouldn’t take the fall.