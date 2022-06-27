Backstage News on Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Debut, Tony Khan Comments

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE superstar Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) made his AEW debut at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, defeating top NJPW technician Zack Sabre Jr.

According to Fightful Select, Claudio’s contract with AEW is supposed to be long-term, but it has yet to be confirmed. AEW President Tony Khan has also given the Swiss-Superman an official All Elite graphic after he was unveiled as the newest member of the company’s popular faction, the Blackpool Combat Club, and will compete in this Wednesday’s Blood & Guts match.

According to the report, this was not the initial plan for Claudio’s debut, but Bryan Danielson’s injury opened up this possibility. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Khan took to Twitter to officially welcome him to the company roster.

Khan tweeted, “Welcome to the team, @ClaudioCSRO! Claudio Castagnoli is ALL ELITE! See you this Wednesday Night for #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts! Thank you to everyone all around the world who watched #ForbiddenDoor tonight!”

