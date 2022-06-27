Claudio Castagnoli Makes His AEW Debut at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) made his AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door debut as Zack Sabre Jr’s mystery opponent. Claudio is now the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club, and he will wrestle in the Blood and Guts event on Dynamite this Wednesday night.

This was a fantastic wrestling match. Cesaro pinned Sabre following a lariat and a powerbomb.

This is Claudio’s first appearance since departing WWE in February when the two sides couldn’t agree on a new deal.

You can check out highlights from Castagnoli’s debut below. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Complete AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door results are available by clicking here.