Backstage News on CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Following this week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk’s defeat to Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title unification match has garnered a lot of attention.

Punk went down and held the foot that he had hurt a few months earlier. Moxley defeated Punk with two Death Riders before Punk was pinned and Moxley was declared the Undisputed World Champion.

According to sources, Moxley vs. Punk at All Out is still the plan and Punk is not hurt.

Additionally, it was said that Moxley pitched what happened tonight because he didn’t like the pay-per-original view’s plans. The conclusion that can be drawn from this information is that Moxley is going to be defeated by Punk at the pay-per-view event. It is not confirmed, but if he is going to give up the title, it probably makes sense in his mind for him to defeat Punk.

