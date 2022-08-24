AEW Dynamite Results – August 24, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly Dynamite show, which airs live on TBS this evening at 8/7c from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

On tap for tonight’s program is CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley in the AEW Championship unification match, Death Triangle vs. United Empire in the semifinals of the AEW Trios Tag-Team Title Tournament, Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara meet face-to-face, Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn, Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King, Dax vs. Jay Lethal, we hear from Ricky Starks and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite on TBS results from Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/24/2022)

