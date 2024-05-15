AEW & TNT Sports Announce Launch Of AEW Figure Fighters Mobile Game

The following was sent to us:

TNT Sports and AEW Announce Launch of New Mobile GameAEW: Figure Fighters

Casual Mobile Game Provides Fans an Animated Environment to Collect, Play and Upgrade their Favorite Wrestlers

TNT Sports and AEW announce the launch of AEW: Figure Fighters – a new free-to-play casual mobile game – featuring 3D animated versions of AEW’s most popular wrestlers battling it out in the ring. AEW: Figure Fighters enables players to expand their fandom of the world-class AEW roster in an autobattler format by collecting and leveling up their wrestler, playing in various game modes and competing in numerous challenges.

Players can step into the ring as their favorite AEW wrestler and compete in 1:1 matches – using a combination of signature moves from AEW champions and iconic stars including Swerve Strickland, Timeless Toni Storm, Darby Allin, Kris Statlander, and Chris Jericho – to defeat their opponents in a high intensity match on the mat.

After completing missions, players can level up and grow their collection of wrestlers to strengthen their rosters. The game gives users the option to connect a wallet to purchase or earn collectible versions of wrestlers. AEW: Figure Fighters is available now to download and play in the United States for mobile users in the App Store and Google Play.

The development of the game furthers TNT Sports’ commitment to innovation in web3 technology, supported by an ongoing partnership with Immutable X.

About TNT Sports

TNT Sports is a global leader in the delivery of premium sports content. The TNT Sports U.S. portfolio includes expansive, multi-platform partnerships with the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, National Hockey League, United States Soccer Federation, NASCAR (coming in 2025) and a premier golf franchise in The Match. Owned and operated platforms are highlighted by Bleacher Report, the #1 digital destination for young sports fans, along with House of Highlights, HighlightHER, Golf Digest, and a full suite of digital and social portfolio brands. Additionally, TNT Sports co-manages NBA Digital — comprised of NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE Pass, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com — as well as NCAA.com and NCAA March Madness Live. TNT Sports in Europe and the Republic of Ireland includes partnerships with the NBA, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UFC, WWE and more, as well as much-loved brands Eurosport, Global Cycling Network (GCN), Global Mountain Bike Network (GMBN) and multi-sport programming and content on discovery+ and Discovery’s free-to-air TV networks.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion featuring a world-class roster that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW: Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS, AEW: Rampage airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT, and AEW: Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes Being the Elite, a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series. For more info, check

out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.