Shark Boy Names Who Nearly Made Him Change His Ring Name

Pro wrestling veteran Shark Boy recently appeared on Hey! EW to discuss various topics, including how WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk once made him consider changing his ring name.

Ultimately, he decided not to change it.

Shark Boy said, “You know who told me one time I should change my name was Terry Funk. He said ‘You need to go from being Shark Boy to Shark Man.’ I did [tell him no].”

He continued, “I had to because I said ‘Terry, I only own the trademark for Shark Boy. It be a whole process.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.