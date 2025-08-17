Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (8/20/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, and will air on TBS and Max.

The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) will face Hiroshi Tanahashi and JetSpeed, featuring “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, in a trios match.

Previously announced for the show are AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and Alex Windsor, who will compete against ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena and AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné.

Additionally, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will face Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) in the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament.

Lastly, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will have a face-to-face meeting with Jon Moxley of The Death Riders in anticipation of their upcoming match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

