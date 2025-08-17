AEW Panel Announced For Upcoming New York Comic-Con

The New York Comic-Con has announced that there will be an AEW panel at the upcoming convention. However, the wrestling promotion and NYCC have not yet revealed which wrestlers will be attending the event.

The convention is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 10th, from 8:15 PM to 9:15 PM, at the Jacob Javits Center in Room 1C03.

You can check out the full description below:

Heroes, Villains, Spaces In-Between: Pro Wrestling and Comic Storytelling

With an audience as vocal and passionate as those in the world of comics and animation, All Elite Wrestling has developed their own pantheon of heroes and rogue gallery of villains that would rival any bagged and boarded collection. Join us as we look at where the worlds of wrestling and comics converge within AEW and how heroes and villains can be drawn not just pen and ink, but blood, sweat, and tears.