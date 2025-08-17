Updated Lineup For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV

Following Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, the company announced an updated lineup for the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. will defend his title against Nigel McGuinness. This match was determined after McGuinness won a 4-Way Match to become the #1 contender for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Previously announced matches for the event include AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defending his title against MJF.

Additionally, the Golden Lovers—“The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega and “The Golden Star” Kota Ibushi—along with Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay, will face The Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli), The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), and Gabe Kidd in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match.

Additionally, the Don Callis Family’s “The Protostar,” AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, will defend his title against “The Ticking Time Bomb” Hiromu Takahashi.

In a tag team match, “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will face Kip Sabian and ROH World Television Champion Nick Wayne.

The event will also feature AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate, consisting of “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, defending their titles against either Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido or FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood.

Additionally, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will defend her title in a Four-Way Match against Alex Windsor, a competitor from STARDOM, and Persephone.

In another highly anticipated matchup, Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will put his title on the line against Swerve Strickland. Furthermore, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will defend her title against ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 24th, at The O2 Arena in London, England.