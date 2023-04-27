Backstage News On Cora Jade Following Her WWE Main Event Match At RAW

WWE officials are impressed by NXT Superstar Cora Jade.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jade wrestled Nikki Cross in singles action during Monday’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings in Chicago, while Joe Gacy wrestled Dexter Lumis. The matches will be shown on Thursday’s episode, and spoilers can be found by clicking here.

In an update, PWInsider reports that WWE officials were “really high” on Jade after her match with Cross on Monday. Some members of management felt Jade had put herself “in the race” for a main roster call-up.

Jade, who is dating Bron Breakker, has been rumored for a call-up in recent months, but not as frequently as some of the NXT names rumored for the WWE Draft. Breakker has also been linked to a RAW or SmackDown call-up.

Jade, who was the hometown favorite for the Main Event match, reflected on Twitter between RAW and NXT Spring Breakin’, writing, “Last night I wrestled in the Allstate Arena. I started going to WWE shows there when I was 8 and went to my last one in 2018 when I started wrestling. 5 years later. [exploding head emoji] Tune in to Main Event this week [sign of the horns emoji] Now tonight, I take out a big scary bird lady ([face with rolling eyes emoji]) #NXTSpringBreakin”

On Tuesday night’s NXT Spring Breakin’ episode, Jade defeated Lyra Valkyria. The video is embedded below, along with the tweet: