Backstage News on Eric Young and Crazzy Steve’s Status With Impact Wrestling

Eric Young, a veteran pro wrestler, will remain with Impact Wrestling at least through the end of the year.

Young returned to Impact in 2020 and has been a consistent performer ever since, even while a knee injury kept him out of the ring. Young received a multi-year contract after his return.

According to Fightful Select, Young’s contract did not expire this summer, as would have been the “multi-year” mark. It also did not expire with the release of Bound For Glory earlier this month, and word is that Young’s contract has been extended through at least the end of 2022, placing him with the company until early 2023 unless another extension is inked.

In a similar fashion, Crazzy Steve is still under contract with Impact. Steve also signed a multi-year contract around the same time as Young, and it has now been confirmed that his contract will not expire this year.

Young returned to Impact at Slammiversary in July 2020 after being released by WWE on April 15, 2020, along with other budget cuts, and became a two-time Impact World Champion in September. Since the fall of 2020, he has led the Violent By Design stable. VBD has twice held the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

Steve worked for Impact from April 2014 to April 2017, and returned in April 2020. He has been with the company ever since.

Chris Bey has signed a new multi-year contract with Impact, as PWMania.com previously reported. This follows the recent departures of Mia Yim, Matt Taven, Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Vincent from the Bound For Glory Weekend.