Backstage News On How WWE Are Billing Brock Lesnar, WWE Hypes His Return, Lesnar – Draft

Brock Lesnar appeared on WWE RAW two weeks ago to hype his WWE Backlash match with Cody Rhodes, taunting from the stage as security held Rhodes back. The former UFC World Heavyweight Champion did not make an appearance on Monday, but the match was promoted on commentary and in the ring as Rhodes cut a promo before defeating Finn Balor in singles action.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE officials made a point of emphasizing Lesnar’s status as “the most decorated combat sports star of all-time” on RAW.

Lesnar will be back on Monday’s RAW for the build-up to his WWE Backlash match against Cody Rhodes, as well as Night 2 of the 2023 WWE Draft. WWE hyped the appearance and speculated on Lesnar’s plans.

“Next week, Brock Lesnar returns to Raw on the second night of the WWE Draft. The Beast has been quiet after brutally dismantling Cody Rhodes the night after WrestleMania. With his match against The American Nightmare just weeks away, what does Lesnar have planned? Don’t miss Raw next week when The Beast returns at 8/7 C on USA!,” they wrote.

There has been no word on whether or not Lesnar will participate in the WWE Draft, but he is not among the 96 eligible names released this week. Lesnar has been a RAW Superstar in recent programs, but he has never been officially added to the red brand or the SmackDown roster.