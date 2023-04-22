Nearly 100 WWE Superstars Eligible For Draft Picks Revealed, Top Stars Not Advertised, More

The WWE Draft for 2023 will begin on next Friday’s live SmackDown from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX, and will conclude on May 1 RAW from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

For what it’s worth, WWE has advertised Brock Lesnar’s appearance at Draft RAW, which is also the red brand go-home show for WWE Backlash. The undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is not scheduled to appear at either Draft show. Lesnar and Reigns are both draft eligible.

WWE has released a list of 96 Superstars who are eligible for the Draft, which can be found below.

It’s worth noting that several injured Superstars, such as AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston, are eligible for Draft picks from the list of 96, but there are also injured Superstars who are currently listed on the official RAW and SmackDown rosters but not on the list of 96. Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Dabba-Kato, R-Truth, Randy Orton, Robert Roode, and Tommaso Ciampa are among the official RAW roster members not listed. Aliyah, Big E, Bray Wyatt, Drew Gulak, Jinder Mahal, Naomi, and Shanky are the names from the official SmackDown roster not listed. Superstars such as Kato and Mahal have been working with WWE NXT, but they are still listed on official main roster line-ups, as opposed to Apollo Crews and others who have been officially moved to the NXT roster.

Lesnar, Gable Steveson, John Cena, Logan Paul, and Shane McMahon are among the superstars on the official current WWE roster who were left off the list of 96. Lesnar has been a RAW Superstar in recent programs, but he has never been officially added to the red brand roster.

WWE has yet to confirm that there will be NXT call-ups in this year’s WWE Draft, but it was implied on this week’s NXT show. Click here for new spoiler information on potential Draft picks.

The following is the complete list of 96 eligible Superstars from the WWE Draft graphic shown during Friday night’s SmackDown, as well as the graphic:

* Cedric Alexander

* Shelton Benjamin

* Mia Yim

* Elias

* Dexter Lumis

* Mustafa Ali

* Dana Brooke

* Tamina Snuka

* Piper Niven

* Baron Corbin

* Nikki Cross

* Tegan Nox

* Xia Li

* Akira Tozawa

* Mansoor

* Maxxine Dupri

* Mace

* Angel

* Humberto

* Lacey Evans

* Chelsea Green

* Sonya Deville

* Emma

* Madcap Moss

* Luke Gallows

* AJ Styles

* Karl Anderson

* Dolph Ziggler

* Shotzi

* Natalya

* Karrion Kross

* Scarlett

* Rick Boogs

* Ashante “Thee” Adonis

* “B-Fan” Briana Brandy

* “Top Dolla” AJ Francis

* Braun Strowman

* Ricochet

* Maryse

* The Miz

* Shinsuke Nakamura

* Kofi Kingston

* Xavier Woods

* Ivar

* Erik

* Valhalla

* Otis

* Chad Gable

* Johnny Gargano

* Candice LeRae

* MVP

* Omos

* LA Knight

* Matt Riddle

* Ronda Rousey

* Shayna Baszler

* Ridge Holland

* Sheamus

* Butch

* Bronson Reed

* Asuka

* Rey Mysterio

* Santos Escobar

* Zelina Vega

* Cruz Del Toro

* Joaquin Wilde

* Bobby Lashley

* IYO SKY

* Bayley

* Dakota Kai

* Ludwig Kaiser

* Giovanni Vinci

* Solo Sikoa

* Jimmy Uso

* Jey Uso

* Damian Priest

* Dominik Mysterio

* Finn Balor

* Angelo Dawkins

* Montez Ford

* Drew McIntyre

* Seth Rollins

* Cody Rhodes

* Charlotte Flair

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan

* Brock Lesnar

* Becky Lynch

* Edge