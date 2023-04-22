Spoiler: Possible Plans For The Upcoming WWE Draft

Several WWE NXT Superstars are expected to be promoted to the main roster in the near future.

Zoey Stark, Ilja Dragunov, Pretty Deadly, and Cameron Grimes have been mentioned in recent weeks for main roster pitches, according to a new report from PWInsider.

Dragunov has been offered a spot on SmackDown, while Pretty Deadly has been offered a call-up to RAW.

Tyler Bate has also been mentioned as a possible WWE Draft call-up. WRKD Wrestling reported that Bate impressed officials with his loss to Dolph Ziggler on the April 13 episode of WWE Main Event.

Bron Breakker is also expected to be called up. Some of these names, such as Grimes, have been planned for spots on the main roster since before WrestleMania 39, and a few other female Superstars will also likely be called up.

Grimes has completely transformed his body, so he appears to be ready. To view a recent image of Grimes, click here.

It remains to be seen whether these pitches result in actual call-ups. WWE has not officially announced that NXT will be represented in the Draft, but Dijak and Apollo Crews indicated on this week’s NXT show that NXT Superstars will be called up.

WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes recently spoke exclusively to PWMania.com. During the discussion, Hayes compared the possibilities of potentially debuting on the WWE main roster with The Hurt Business or as a solo star.

He said, “It really wouldn’t hurt, but if I was to go up and get to be side by side with an MVP, Bobby Lashley, Omos, those guys, it wouldn’t hurt me at all, but also I believe in myself to think that if I was to go out there by myself or with Trick, that we could also make just as big of an impact. So I mean, either or at this point, I have so much confidence in myself, my talent, what I bring to the table. You can put me in any position, and I think I will be okay.”

Subscribe to PWMania.com on YouTube and never miss a new video.

You can see what he said in the video below: