Damian Priest continues to receive high praise from WWE.

WWE creative has mentioned Priest as a “potential main eventer,” which is consistent with the high praise he and Bad Bunny received for their match at WWE Backlash, according to WRKDWrestling.

PWMania.com previously reported how Priest and others are being considered for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at this link. This new report confirms that Priest is still scheduled to appear in the match.

