Backstage News on Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows’ NJPW Future, Anderson’s Challenger

WWE’s Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are reportedly planning more NJPW appearances.

As PWMania.com previously reported, The O.C. took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Title on Wednesday, December 14 from Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Sendai, Japan at NJPW’s World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League finals event. You can watch the video from Anderson, Gallows, and AJ Styles by clicking here. The announcement followed a storyline in which NJPW threatened to strip Anderson from the title, amid reports that he and Gallows may be working NJPW dates in the future, including the big Wrestle Kingdom 17 show from the Tokyo Dome in January.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Anderson will still work more NJPW dates after his title defense in December.

Anderson and Gallows were said to have been penciled in for Wrestle Kingdom and had plans to work the big event. Gallows and Anderson agreed to work those dates before leaving Impact Wrestling in September.

Although the situation with The Good Brothers was unusual, NJPW officials were informed of Anderson and Gallows’ WWE return in August. A plan was devised to have Anderson work dates around his WWE schedule while also progressing the storylines.

Anderson’s opponent for next month has not been officially announced by NJPW, but Hikuleo is expected to be the challenger. He stated this week, as seen in the tweet below, that he will be facing Anderson that day. Hikuleo was supposed to face Anderson in Osaka on November 5 before The O.C. was booked for WWE Crown Jewel.