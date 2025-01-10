Backstage News On Maria Kanellis’ Contract Status With AEW

AEW/ROH star Maria Kanellis previously stated that her contract with the company was set to expire at the end of October 2024. However, it has since been confirmed that she and the company agreed to a short extension that would see her contract expire by the end of this month.

According to Fightful Select, Kanellis’ contract with the promotion will expire at the end of January. However, she has not competed as a wrestler since 2019, and more time could be added to her deal. The report also noted that an announcement about the extension was supposed to be made, but it never happened.

Since her last pro wrestling match, Kanellis has been dealing with a number of health issues. She has taken on various roles in the company, including a managerial role. She has also stated that she has been open to helping with creative involving the women’s division. Kanellis previously worked in that capacity for ROH during the Sinclair era.