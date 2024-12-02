Backstage News On Matt Riddle’s Surprise Appearance At TNA Turning Point 2024

Former WWE star “The Original Bro” Matt Riddle made a surprise appearance at TNA Turning Point 2024 this past Friday night as Trey Miguel’s last-minute replacement. The Rascalz member was unable to appear on the show due to some travel issues.

Fightful Select reports that Riddle was told just minutes before the show that he might be stepping in for Miguel, which he ultimately agreed to do. The report also stated that TNA officials were not overly concerned despite the situation as they were at a convention and there were a number of other potential replacements available.

The report also states that even though TNA officials were happy with the live audience’s reaction to Riddle, they declined to confirm whether he would be booked for future appearances.