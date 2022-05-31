Backstage News on MJF’s Locker Room Heat in AEW, New Details on the Situation

The Double Or Nothing weekend issues have reportedly caused MJF some heat within the AEW locker room.

As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF’s status for AEW Double Or Nothing was in doubt this weekend after failing to appear at Saturday’s Fan Fest due to ongoing issues with AEW President Tony Khan. MJF ended up opening Double Or Nothing with Wardlow, who defeated his former teammate for the win. After the match, MJF was stretchered away. Following the conclusion of Double Or Nothing, it was reported that MJF arrived at the T-Mobile Arena shortly before Sunday’s match and then left immediately afterward. It was also reported that MJF will miss the next few AEW TV tapings, if not more. According to Fightful, MJF has a lot to think about in terms of the future. It was also reported that a meeting with Khan and MJF was planned.

Khan and MJF were scheduled to meet in Vegas on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. We’re waiting for details about their meeting.

According to PWInsider, some talents are unhappy with MJF due to the situation. According to the report, MJF and AEW officials were in Vegas on Monday evening. Officials and wrestlers are scheduled to fly to Los Angeles for the Dynamite Los Angeles debut on Wednesday at The Forum.

It was also stated that within AEW, there is a view that while an agreement was reached to get through the match with Wardlow at Double Or Nothing, nothing has been resolved regarding the two sides’ core issues. Furthermore, the report stated that the two parties are now more inclined to sit down and try to find a solution than they were a few days ago, which is consistent with an earlier story that Khan and MJF were preparing a meeting.

PWInsider reports that MJF arrived at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday as The Buy-In pre-show was in progress. He was promptly taken to a room, and it is said that most in the locker room had no idea whether he was there or not, and even when his music began to play, he was not in the Gorilla Position for the main card opener against Wardlow.

The fact that MJF was not in Gorilla when his music was played caused some people who knew he was there to be concerned, as they assumed he had walked out of the arena, but he eventually showed up and made his way to the ring. This latest report also confirms that MJF left the arena as soon as he was stretchered to the back after Wardlow’s loss. He was spotted leaving the venue alongside AEW Producer Pat Buck.

AEW’s contract with MJF will expire on January 1, 2024. When the time comes, he has stated that he will wrestle wherever the money is, and many sources have revealed that WWE is interested in him. While Khan and MJF have been clashing for a few months, they once had a good friendship. Khan is said to have told other stars that he’d be willing to pay MJF like a top talent since their heated argument in late March. MJF’s unhappiness, on the other hand, continued. AEW approached MJF regarding contract talks, which were blown off for weeks, but MJF told several people backstage that he understood the problem would likely come to a head and be discussed during Double Or Nothing Week.

It’s unclear whether or not this entire situation is a work, but we know that it didn’t start that way.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more regarding the MJF – AEW situation.