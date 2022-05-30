News on MJF’s AEW Status Following the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV

Wardlow defeated MJF in dominant fashion at the 2022 AEW Double or Nothing PPV. MJF was carried out of the arena on a stretcher after the match.

MJF arrived at the PPV venue Sunday night at the ‘last minute,’ according to PWInsider, and left immediately after his match. It’s expected that he won’t be on the road for at least the next few TV tapings, if not longer.

MJF has stated that he will be going dark on social media for the time being as he considers his options, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. As PWMania.com previously reported, the contract between MJF and AEW is set to expire on January 1, 2024.

It was also noted by Fightful how MJF claimed that he “has a lot to think about” following the pay-per-view. MJF also confirmed that he showed up right before his match, and left right after.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the situation with MJF when addressing the media following the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV. Khan stated that he would not comment on the situation.

“I’m not gonna comment on that, but I’ve got a lot of stuff on the pay-per-view I can comment on, but I’m not gonna comment on that,” Khan said when asked what happened with MJF.

