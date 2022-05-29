News on Exact Date MJF’s AEW Contract Is Set to Expire

MJF has said publicly that his AEW contract will expire on January 1, 2024, although no confirmation has been provided until now.

According to Fightful Select, this is the precise date the contract is due. MJF signed a contract extension with the company in 2019, which increased his salary significantly over the amount he had signed for.

MJF has risen up the card and outperformed his deal since signing it, which is why he is frustrated in AEW.

Tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing match between MJF and Wardlow is still expected to go ahead, despite AEW pulling a tweet hyping the match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF no showed a Saturday meet and greet at the AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest and later booked a flight out of Las Vegas, Nevada. He did not, however, depart the city, and his match appears to still be going ahead.

