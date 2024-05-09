Adam Copeland On How Close He Came To Signing With AEW Prior To The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble

Adam Copeland (formerly Edge) talked about how close he was to signing with AEW before the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble PLE in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

“Really close, we had great discussions. When I first started talking to AEW I wasn’t yet cleared. We talk about it like the bosses of each video game level, but I still wasn’t cleared by company doctors. Once all of those clearances started to come I was like: ‘oh this is real now, ok’. So, before I did anything I went and got the final clearance needed for either company. But I had negotiated with everybody I was like:‘ok here’s where I’m at here’s what I’m told I can do’, and started the process.”

“In going to WWE and sitting down with Vince [McMahon], he was like: ‘well it’s got to happen here’ you know? At that stage I looked at the equity built and having to start over was, especially after having to start over after nine years felt really daunting if that makes sense? It felt that at least with WWE that’s one thing off the table that I don’t need to worry about. I can come back and walk into the history of this character. And I do feel like it needed to happen there initially, if only for that Royal Rumble moment, feeling and experiencing that. I’m happy how it turned out.”

You can check out the interview below:



(quotes courtesy of WrestleTalk.com)