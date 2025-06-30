Top AEW Star Reveals Hamstring Injury After Anarchy In The Arena Match

AEW Executive Vice President and tag team star Matt Jackson has confirmed he sustained multiple injuries during the chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing on May 25th.

In the latest episode of the Never Not Jet Lagged vlog, Jackson disclosed that he is currently nursing a pulled hamstring, among other ailments, after the brutal main event that saw The Young Bucks and The Death Riders take on Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps.

“I have a wrap around my hamstring. It’s a pulled hamstring, I’m just out here icing my big old hamstring because I got hurt last night,” Jackson revealed. “I woke up, I slept maybe three hours… I was so uncomfortable all night. I feel really bad, I’m not feeling it, my left knee’s also swollen, so I’m having a hard time walking… and my neck’s kind of hurting too. I was texting my brother… I think this is the worst I’ve ever felt after a match in my career.”

The timing of the injury could pose significant issues for The Young Bucks. On a recent AEW Dynamite, they were officially challenged by Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay to a match at AEW All In: Texas, with their EVP titles on the line.

As of now, there’s no update on whether the injury will affect Jackson’s in-ring status for All In, but fans will undoubtedly be watching closely in the coming weeks.