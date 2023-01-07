Backstage News on Original Plans for Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Feud

Will Ospreay and new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega are set to face off in a series of matches for AEW and NJPW, according to reports.

Omega won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title from Ospreay in their second-ever singles match on Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, the first being Omega’s victory over Ospreay at PWG All-Star Weekend XI on December 12, 2015.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer, the original plan was to create a series of matches between Omega and Ospreay in which Ospreay is seen as the better wrestler athletically but not mentally, and perhaps in time, he will be able to defeat Omega, but Omega stated that this was not the time.

The lengthy match on Wednesday was bloody and tense. The plan for this match was to make a lot of big moves, but to hold back a little because it was the first match in a series, not the final match. This match was just the beginning of the buildup to the big showdown.

As of this week, no date for the second match has been set, and no word on how long the series will last.

The Omega vs. Ospreay Wrestle Kingdom 17 match is expected to be featured on AEW sooner rather than later. It was worth noting that AEW never mentioned the upcoming match on Dynamite or Rampage. It was also never mentioned by AEW later that day, despite the fact that it was widely discussed on social media and even backstage at the AEW tapings.

On next week’s AEW Dynamite, Omega will team up with The Young Bucks to face AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in Match #7 of their Best Of 7 Series, in a Ladder Match with the titles on the line.