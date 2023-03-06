Backstage News On Original Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)

According to PWInsider, the original plan for tonight’s WWE RAW was for Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens to open the show. The return of John Cena was scheduled to close the show.

There hasn’t been word on whether this has changed throughout the day, with officials wanting Cena to appear in hour one to boost ratings, but as of this morning, Cena was set to close the show. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is expected to be a part of Cena’s segment, which will set up their WrestleMania 39 match.

We previously mentioned how Uncle Howdy is scheduled to appear on tonight’s RAW. In an update, Bray Wyatt will not be present in person to promote his WrestleMania 39 match against Bobby Lashley. On Friday’s SmackDown, Howdy attacked Lashley, but the segment ended with Lashley winning.

Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to appear on tonight’s RAW to continue his feud with Omos from WrestleMania. There’s no word on whether Omos will address Lesnar, but as previously stated, Omos was supposed to appear in last week’s VIP Lounge segment with MVP and Lesnar, but he didn’t.

Trish Stratus has also been booked for tonight’s show, to continue the storyline with Damage CTRL and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

The following is the current announced line-up for tonight’s RAW from Boston’s TD Garden:

* John Cena returns

* Logan Paul returns to face-off with Seth Rollins

* Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match

* Mustafa Ali has a surprise for Dolph Ziggler

* Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso

Here is a promo for the episode: