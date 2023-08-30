Backstage News On Planned CM Punk Match For AEW All Out Before His Suspension

CM Punk was scheduled to work Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event, but due to his suspension following the physical altercation with Jack Perry, he is not expected to work the show, as both AEW stars’ suspensions are in effect until the investigation into the matter is completed.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Ricky Starks, who was suspended in storyline for 30 days following his attack on Ricky Steamboat after his match with Punk on a recent Collision show, is likely to be affected by the incident.

According to the report, Starks was discussed for a big match against CM Punk at AEW All Out, where Punk would defend the Real World Title. According to the media outlet, the fight would have been the main event of the show. It’s unclear what Starks will do at the show or if he’ll stay on the card.

