AEW Dynamite returns live from Albuquerque, New Mexico with the AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 “go-home” episode.

Scheduled for the show is Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart, Jon Moxley & Young Bucks vs. Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Swerve Strickland, MJF signs his contract to join The Hurt Syndicate, plus the finalists in the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup meet face-to-face, as Will Ospreay and Hangman Page will speak, and Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter will as well.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, May 21, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and MAX.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (MAY 21, 2025): ALBUQUERQUE, NM.

Owen Hart Cup Finalists Hangman Page & Will Ospreay Face-To-Face

Tony Schiavone welcomes the finalists in the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Hangman Page and Will Ospreay. The crowd pops for the arrival of both men as we get a look back at their confrontation after teaming together on last week’s show.

Schiavone then informs them that they already know what is at stake this Sunday, not only the Owen Hart Cup but a shot at the AEW World Championship at All In Texas. He gives the floor to Ospreay first, who thanks the security for being here but they are not needed. Ospreay has a question for Page, do you still drink?

Page seems upset at this but Will insists he’s just asking to offer a couple beers for the Hangman. You can just faintly hear a fan yelling about TV time being wasted, to which Ospreay responds “beer is on the line” before handing a bottle to Page, but the Hangman is not interested in a drink at this moment. Ospreay understands, setting the beer down before telling Adam that he has petitioned to Tony Khan for their match on Sunday to be the main event.

There are detractors to this, but Ospreay says that those people do not understand what is at stake. Not only is the Owen Hart Cup on the line, not only does the winner go on to All In Texas for his title shot, but that person carries the responsibility to bring back that pretty gold belt. He says because of that, while he knows Hangman wants this, too, he wants it that little bit more.

Hangman agrees that there is, in fact, a difference between them. Ospreay wants it, and he understands the feeling as he’s been there before. He also knows Ospreay knows just how important the AEW World Championship is to this business. To Ospreay this could be a professional accomplishment, but to Page this is personal. Hangman doesn’t want this opportunity — he needs it.

This gets another chant for him from the crowd, as he talks about wasting two years of life and feeling nothing but hate and resentment, and the one thing he did win brought him nothing but the same. The worst of it came around Christmas time when he looked at his son, who stared back at his father looking out the window. Looking for something that will never come back. Page needs this, as he needs his wife to look him in his eye and see the man she fell in love with.

He needs it for his family, and he needs it for the fans that have supported him through everything. He also needs it for himself, to know that there is a light at the end of this two-year tunnel through hell, and he needs to know that Will was wrong about it being too little, too late for the Hangman. Ospreay asks him what he’s planning to do about it. Is he going to wrap a chair around his head, or try to retire him like he did Christopher Daniels?

Ospreay isn’t going that route again, as last time it took a long time to get back. He has been adamant about owning up to every loss he’s had, leaving it all in the ring and gaining the respect and trust of the fans. Page asks him if he thinks that’s enough, when going up against Jon Moxley. and Ospreay admits he doesn’t know.

He’s faced Mox twice and couldn’t beat him, but Page knows how to beat him, so he needs Adam to bring that man to Double Or Nothing, because if Ospreay can beat him he knows he can beat Mox at All In Texas. He addresses the way the past two years have changed the Hangman, losing the trust and respect of fans and the guys in the back. He needs Page to know that he’s bringing his best this Sunday, and before he writes Ospreay off he needs to remember something.

He’s beaten some of the best in this business including MJF and Bryan Danielson among others. Anything can happen, and if it’s Page who wins he can accept that. If the Hangman needs a friend he can watch his back, and he hopes that if Ospreay wins, that he knows Page will have his back. What he’s saying, Cowboy, is to meet him in the desert this Sunday because he’s calling him out for a shoot-out, bruv! The two chug a beer, walk up the ramp and stare at the Owen Hart Cup side-by-side to end the emotional opening segment.

All-Star Trios Match

Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Powerhouse Hobbs

From there, we head back to the parking lot area, where AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir enter the building together, before Moxley says the spoils will go to those who embrace the anarchy, alluding to Anarchy in the Arena as he walks up a staircase as his music hits. He makes his custom entrance through the crowd for our first match of the evening.

After The Death Rider settles inside the squared circle, his music dies down and the entrance tune for his tag-team partners hits. Out comes The Young Bucks duo of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson. The first three-man team is now in the ring and ready to rock and roll. They await the arrival of their opposition.

Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs, also make their respective ring walks next for the opposition. “Who’s House? Swerve’s house!” is the next thing we hear, as former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland makes his way to the ring accompanied by Prince Nana. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with All-Star Trios action.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are Moxley and Joe. The two pick things up right where they left off the last time they were in the ring together, trading vicious strikes back-and-forth. Hobbs and Jackson tag in and take over from there. The two trade back-and-forth offense until Nicholas tags in for a double-team, but Hobbs fights back for a tag to Swerve, who sends Nicholas to the ropes.

Strickland with a backbreaker, before things completely break down with all six men coming into the ring. Things finally calm down just as Mox sends Hobbs to the outside for a dive through the ropes, and Joe gets back in the ring for a dive of his own, only to be intercepted with a double superkick by the Bucks. Nicholas gets caught with a Flatliner by Swerve, who sends him out of the ring for a dive as Joe comes back in to land a tope onto the Bucks.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, Mox is in control as he punches away at Hobbs before bringing him to the center of the ring for some stomps while the Powerhouse is down. Nicholas tags in but is soon overpowered by Hobbs, before Strickland tags in for a double-team. Swerve blocks a hurricanrana attempt to send Nicholas down hard with a powerbomb.

Nicholas gets back to his feet, luring Strickland in for a sneak attack from Moxley and Matthews on the outside. Nicholas continues the attack, until Strickland gets his knees up to drive into a falling Nicholas, but Swerve’s partners have been knocked off the apron, cutting off a potential tag.

This gives the Bucks and Mox an opening to continue the beatdown, leading to a Risky Business that gets Nicholas a two count. Matthew tags in to lay in more punishment, with an assist from Nicholas leading to another near-fall over Strickland. After that, the show heads into a second mid-match commercial break as this All-Star Trios bout continues.

As the show returns this time, we see Mox has tagged back in and catches Strickland for a two count before Joe breaks up the pin. Joe gets cleared from the ring as Mox sets up a Brutalizer on Swerve, shades of PAC as Strickland tries to break free. Mox lets go, only to set up a full nelson before Swerve breaks free, lobbing Mox away as he reaches for a tag, before landing a headbutt that takes him and Mox down hard. Matthew tags in.

Chaos ensues, until Hobbs takes Matthew down allowing Strickland to get a near-fall. The action spills outside as Mox tries to get the upper hand, but Swerve manages to fight him back before getting back in the ring. Mox looks to attack Hobbs in the ring with a Paradigm Shift but is dropped with a spine-buster before Matthew takes the same. Swerve is still up on the turnbuckle as things break down in the ring once more, leading to the Bucks hitting a double superkick on Joe.

They go for an EVP Trigger on Strickland, but Joe gets Nicholas in a Coquina Clutch while Swerve rolls up Matthew for the win. After the match, the rest of the Death Riders rush to the ring for a beatdown, before Shibata arrives to even the numbers. Shafir is fended off by Willow Nightingale as Kenny Omega rushes to the ring to go after Yuta.

He then hits a running V-Trigger on Matthew against the ropes as Swerve brings out a table. Claudio helps bring the Bucks and Riders out of the ring, and they escape to the crowd as Samoa Joe calls them out ahead of Double Or Nothing. That’s how the explosive post-match scene wraps up.

Winners: Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs

MJF Signs Contract With The Hurt Syndicate, Gets Confronted By Sons Of Texas

We shoot backstage and we see The Hurt Syndicate with their legal counsel. They are greeted by MJF in a fancy gold and black suit along with his own legal counsel. MVP says they will see him in the ring later, leaving as MJF and Mark Sterling shake hands with the Syndicate’s counsel.

On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break. When we return, we head down to ringside as the Hurt Syndicate make their way out to a big reaction from the crowd, who chant “we hurt people” as we get a look back at Lashley giving his thumbs up of approval for MJF to join the group. MVP says he has an official announcement regarding this, addressing some boos by saying they’re booing because MJF is better than them and they know it.

He welcomes the newest member of the Hurt Syndicate as MJF’s music hits, bringing the former World Champion out with a microphone in hand. He enters the ring, mocking the crowd before addressing the Syndicate. When he was a young lad, his mom sat him down and said the most important day of his life is when he marries the love of his life, but she never joined the Hurt Syndicate. The crowd boos him, to which is addressed by MVP as Friedman waits to continue.

After MJF finishes, Sterling addresses that this was done to satisfy both parties. With that, MJF signs the contract to join the Hurt Syndicate before Sterling hands the contract over to the Syndicate. They talk with their legal counsel before Benjamin signs, while MVP continues to run down the crowd. With that, we await the signature from Bobby Lashley, who looks it over before conferring with Benjamin and the counsel.

MVP joins in after trying to shut the crowd down some more, and Lashley finally signs the contract. MJF puts on a hat to celebrate before he is cut off by the Sons of Texas making their way out. MJF starts to run them down but is cut off by Dustin Rhodes, who says all MJF does is talk.

He talks about his hatred for him. He says he and Sammy Guevara earned their shot as undefeated ROH tag-team champions, to challenge for more gold this Sunday. He says if he were a betting man, he’d bet on the day one guys. He and Sammy walk off. The Hurt Syndicate and MJF stare on from the ring. The segment wraps up there.

Trust Kazuchika Okada. Trust Him.

We head backstage, where Lexy Nair is standing by with AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. “The Rainmaker” is asked about his showdown coming up with “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

When it is mentioned to him that Bailey has been undefeated since joining AEW, Okada assures him that there is a first time for everything. “Trust me,” Okada says. He walks off. He comes back and says again, “Trust me.” The show abruptly heads to commercial break on that note.

Anthony Bowens vs. Ricochet

The show returns to Anthony Bowens making his way to the ring for our next match accompanied by Billy Gunn. Ricochet makes his entrance next, as commentary talks about the Stretcher Match he’s set to have against Mark Briscoe at Double Or Nothing. Ricochet enters the ring.

The bell sounds and off we go. Ricochet tries to mock Billy Gunn but is cut off by Bowens, who sends him to the corner for some chops. Ricochet starts to fight back, but Bowens takes him down before sending Ricochet to the outside. Ricochet gets back to his feet and mouths off with Gunn, who makes him flinch.

Bowens comes up and bips him on the head and sends him into the the barricade. Gunn brings Ricochet back into the ring, leading to some words with the referee as Ricochet fights back to bring Bowens crashing to the apron, sending the Five Tool Player to the floor. We then head into a mid-match break.

The show returns to Ricochet continuing the beatdown on Bowens inside the ring before Anthony catches him with a kick and a leg lariat. He brings Ricochet to his shoulders, driving him down hard for a two count. Ricochet is back on his feet as the two men trade strikes, until Bowens drops him down with a superkick for a near-fall.

He brings Ricochet back up, and this allows Ricochet to hit a knee strike and a kick to take control. He goes for the Spirit Gun, but Bowens drops him with the Arrival instead. He then connects with a Mollywop, sending Ricochet out of the ring in the process. Gunn starts to head around the ring to bring Ricochet back in.

The ref argues with him while Ricochet sneaks a pair of scissors to the head of Bowens. This and the Spirit Gun that follows gives Ricochet the win. After the match, Ricochet’s celebration on the ramp is stopped when Mark Briscoe comes out with a stretcher, nearly running Ricochet over before sending him back to ringside. Ricochet manages to escape.

Winner: Ricochet

Owen Hart Cup Finalists Mercedes Mone & Jamie Hayter Face-To-Face

It is announced that Mercedes Moné’s open challenge for the TBS Championship has been answered as Reyna Isis challenges tomorrow night on Collision, but up next Moné goes face to face with Jamie Hayter ahead of their Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final this Sunday.

The show heads into another commercial break on that note. When the show returns, after a quick FTR and Stokely Hathaway segment backstage taunting Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia ahead of AEW Double Or Nothing. They promote a contract signing for tomorrow night before the battle.

Inside the arena, Renee Paquette says it’s time to hear from the ladies ahead of the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final this Sunday at Double Or Nothing. She introduces Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Moné to the ring. The two make their respective ring walks and take a seat across from each other. Hayter speaks first.

Hayter promises she will fight back over and over again because that’s who she is. She doesn’t walk around pretending to be the best thing since sliced bread, but she is a fighter. This means more to Jamie than to Mercedes, and both of them know that. This is about more than a title shot for her, it’s about not being forgotten.

Renee addresses the intensity being brought out of Mercedes by her opponent, asking if Moné is worried about Jamie being the first woman to defeat her in AEW? Moné asks if Renee know who the hell she’s talking to, saying she’s more than a champion, she’s a revolution. She’s not looking past Hayter, she’s looking straight through her like the glass doll Jamie is.

Hayter speaks again, saying something looks different about Mercedes. She looks lighter than before. Something is missing but she can’t put her finger on it. She brings up Mercedes recently losing her NJPW Women’s Strong title. She says Mercedes is destined to lose everything. Mercedes snaps and attacks her, but Hayter fights back and lays her out with Hayter-Aid.

Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart

The theme for AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm hits and out she comes to a big pop. She stares at Mercedes and Hayter in the ring, knowing she will face the winner at AEW ALL IN: Texas if she leaves Sunday’s show with her title in tact. The commentators mention how Storm is scheduled to be out here for the main event, which is coming up next.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. The show returns to Storm dancing around and playing to the crowd next to the commentary desk. She finally settles in and gets ready to join them on the call for the final match of the show.

Mina Shirakawa’s entrance tune hits and out she comes ahead of her showdown against Storm for the title at AEW Double Or Nothing this Sunday. Shirakawa settles inside the squared circle and her music dies down. The theme for her opponent hits and out comes Julia Hart. It’s main event time here on the AEW Double Or Nothing “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite.

The bell sounds and off we go. Mina and Julia are back in the ring as Mina takes control sending Hart to the mat. Rolling elbow keeps Julia down as she sends her to the corner, but Hart blocks her! Mina takes her down regardless, and Julia heads to the corner to catch Mina in a Tarantula on the ropes before the ref intervenes.

Mina connects with a spinning backfist before driving Julia to the mat for a two count. Hart back on her feet as she blocks a Glamorous Driver, dragging Mina to the corner for a moonsault, but Mina rolls away. Julia may have tweaked her knee on the landing as Mina drops her to the mat, but Hart counters a submission hold for a nearfall.

Mina back up, and she connects with a spinning backfist before going for a Glamorous Driver, but Hart counters for a two count. Mina breaks free and clutches her tight for the pin and the win. Julia is back on her feet to interrupt the celebration, with Skye Blue joining her to beat down Mina before Storm gets in the ring for the save.

She sends Blue out of the ring before laying out Hart with a punch, and Mina does the same to keep her down. This leads to a stare down between Mina and Toni with Mina holding the championship, before they try to get the upper hand on each other. The champ is caught in the corner as Mina locks in a Figure Four around the ring post.

The ref and Luther try to intervene. Mina finally breaks the hold, retreating up the ramp as her music plays. Luther checks on the champion as we get a rundown of AEW Collision on a special night of Thursday, tomorrow night, and on a special channel, TBS instead of TNT.

Winner: Mina Shirakawa

Anarchy In The Arena Begins Early

The commentators send things backstage for a quick word from Renee Paquette. She talks briefly with The Young Bucks, who gloat that Samoa Joe and his crew promised to get their hands on them and Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, but never lived up to their word.

On that note, as they go to walk off, they are attacked by Samoa Joe and company. The same people involved in the chaos at the beginning of the show, those scheduled for Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 this Sunday, end up in a wild never-ending brawl to end the show.

We see chains, chairs and other weapons used. Omega and Swerve hit a House Call and V-Trigger at the same time on the Bucks in the ring, while Joe chokes out AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at ringside. This is, until Gabe Kidd shows up and knocks him out from behind with a briefcase. He hits the ring and takes out Omega and Swerve as well.

The Young Bucks, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir set up some tables at ringside. Two to be exact. They all beat up Omega and Swerve and lay them on top of the two tables. The Bucks head up opposing corners. They each leap off the top-rope, putting Omega and Swerve through both tables on the floor. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!