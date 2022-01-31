Backstage News On Plans For Shane McMahon Following The Royal Rumble

As seen at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, Shane McMahon appeared in the men’s Rumble match. It was his first appearance on WWE television since Wrestlemania 37.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Shane will be a heel on the RAW brand moving forward.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, matches are booked for Shane at both Elimination Chamber and Wrestlemania 38. Regarding Wrestlemania, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote that Shane “has a match on the books but it was said to have not been finalized a few days ago which is evidently why they did no angle with him” at the Rumble.

It was recently reported that Shane was one of the producers for the men’s Rumble match and he apparently received some backstage heat.