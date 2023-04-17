Backstage News On Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW (4/17/2023)

– According to Fightful Select, WWE hired 20 extras to work as security guards for tonight’s RAW. There is no word on what the guards will be used for, but the segment with Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes appears to be a possibility.

– Due to Balor’s injury, there was some concern on last week’s RAW about him working with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Balor did not appear on Friday’s SmackDown, and there is no word on whether he will appear on tonight’s RAW, but The Judgment Day vs. Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is rumored to be tonight’s main event.

– The main event of last week’s RAW was Solo Sikoa’s victory over Owens. This was their third match since Owens defeated Sikoa by DQ on the March 6 RAW, and Sikoa defeated Owens on the March 13 RAW. According to a WWE source, Sikoa vs. Owens happening three times in about five weeks is unusual under WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Tonight’s RAW is expected to feature Sikoa vs. Mysterio.

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Becky Lynch announced that she won’t be at RAW tonight. Click here for more information on why she won’t be at tonight’s show.