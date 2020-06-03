Backstage News On Rob Gronkowski’s WWE Contract, Originally A Multi-Event Deal

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rob Gronkowski was granted a release from his contract with WWE. The terms of his contract had a clause that allowed him to be released if he were to come out of retirement to play in the NFL.

Gronkowski’s deal had him set to work three events this year, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. As seen at WrestleMania 36, Gronkowski was the host for the event and even became the WWE 24/7 Champion during the second night of the event.

The other two events he was scheduled to be booked for was SummerSlam in August, and WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is planned later this year.

Gronkowski is set to return to the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the next NFL season.

