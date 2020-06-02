Rob Gronkowski Had Backstage Heat Prior To His WWE Departure

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rob Gronkowski lost the WWE 24/7 Title back to R-Truth on this week’s WWE RAW and exercised his release clause.

Fightful reports that people they’ve spoken to “had negative things to say about working with Gronk after his WrestleMania fiasco.”

During WrestleMania 35, Gronk did a dive in the WWE Performance Center, but it wasn’t without protest. Vince McMahon had to perform the dive from the balcony first as Gronk didn’t want to do it. This was the dive that was leaked out which got a lot of fans thinking it was going down at Money In The Bank.

“There was heat on Gronkowski after his hesitation to do his scheduled spot put the WrestleMania filming two hours behind schedule. One top name on the roster called Gronk ‘A F*ckin’ clown who we are so much better off without.'”

Few people in WWE had to deal with Gronk in the past few weeks following his WrestleMania appearance.