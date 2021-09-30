Backstage News On Sammy Guevara Winning The AEW TNT Championship

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sammy Guevara defeated Miro in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite to become the new AEW TNT Champion. It’s been confirmed that former WWE NXT Superstar Bobby Fish will make his AEW debut on next Wednesday’s Second Anniversary edition of Dynamite to challenge Guevara. You can click here for details on Fish’s AEW debut.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that word of the planned title change got out backstage a few hours ahead of showtime.

Plans were put in place for the title change around the time of the All Out pay-per-view earlier this month. At one point the title change was tentatively planned for the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from New York City on September 22, but officials decided to move it to this week’s show.

Miro retained the title over Eddie Kingston at All Out, and continued the feud with Fuego Del Sol, and then Guevara.

