Backstage News on Saraya’s AEW In-Ring Status, Cleared For In-Ring Competition

AEW Ringside Physician Michael J. Sampson reportedly cleared Saraya for in-ring competition.

Saraya was clearly cleared for physical action after she got into it with Britt Baker and Rebel on this week’s AEW Dynamite Third Anniversary episode.

Saraya has not wrestled since suffering a neck injury at a non-televised WWE live event on Long Island, NY on December 27, 2017, which forced her to retire from in-ring competition a few months later.

The former WWE Divas Champion is expected to return to the ring against Baker in the near future, possibly at AEW Full Gear on November 19.

Saraya continued to praise the AEW women’s division, particularly Willow Nightingale, on Twitter this week.

“So many womens segments. Helluva division [clapping hands emoji] big shout out to @willowwrestles she’s such a bad ass!!!Also fuck you @RealBrittBaker,” she wrote.

