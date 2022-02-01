Backstage News On Shane McMahon’s Creative Plans Changing

Shane McMahon returned during the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match. It’s been reported that he will be a regular on RAW and was originally supposed to be on this week’s RAW.

Shane McMahon was supposed to be on RAW this week, but he ended up missing the show. The reason for Shane being absent is unknown, but PWMania.com can confirm plans for him have changed.

Elimination Chamber is going down on February 19th in Saudi Arabia, and WWE got to work on booking the Elimination Chamber match this week on RAW, with Shane McMahon not being part of the conversation. As PWMania.com previously reported, the original plan was for Shane to be in the Elimination Chamber match.

A tenured source in the WWE creative team revealed that, “Shane was supposed to be in the Chamber and Vince changed that today, with Theory replacing Shane.”

It’s unknown if the heat on Shane McMahon was the catalyst for this change. Shane incurred a lot of heat on him due to the way he produced the Men’s Royal Rumble match. As PWMania.com previously reported, he was argumentative and “buried Jamie Noble” in the process while trying to book the match around himself.

There have been rumors of Shane McMahon facing Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38, but a WWE source revealed that this was only an idea that floated around before Day 1. After the Day 1 event, the idea was switched to something else, according to Ringsidenews.

Seth Rollins has also been reported to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 38, but this was when Shane was scheduled to be in the Elimination Chamber match.

Shane McMahon could be back during the road to WrestleMania, but plans for him in Saudi Arabia were certainly switched around.

WWE already has all WrestleMania title match plans locked into place. As always, things can always change at Vince McMahon’s discretion.