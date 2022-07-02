Backstage News on Stephanie McMahon Hosting Company Wide Talent Meeting

A talent meeting for the entire company was held earlier today at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas by Interim WWE Chairwoman & CEO Stephanie McMahon.

WrestleVotes reports that the meeting covered a variety of subjects. The meeting was noted to be generally well-received overall.

As PWMania.com previously reported, according to a source, tonight’s Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will deliver, but it won’t come close to what they would’ve had if Cody Rhodes, who is currently injured, had taken home the MITB briefcase at Allegiant Stadium as was rumored to be the plan before the event was moved to the MGM Grand and Cody got hurt.

The source claimed, “This show is a far cry from Cody winning the briefcase in an NFL stadium.”

