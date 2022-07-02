WWE Money In The Bank Results – July 2, 2022

WWE returns to the pay-per-view arena this evening, as they present their 13th-annual Money In The Bank special event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Things get started this evening with the WWE Money In The Bank Kickoff Show, which begins tonight at 7/6c on the WWE Network on Peacock and WWE’s official YouTube channel.

You can also watch the official WWE MITB Kickoff Show pre-show right here at PWMania.com on this page.

From there, things will move over to the PPV portion of the special event at 8/7c, which will also stream live for members of the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as via traditional pay-per-view for international fans.

On tap for tonight’s show are the Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches, as well as Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s title, Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s title, Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. title and The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team titles.

Featured below are WWE Money In The Bank results from Saturday, July 2, 2022. The following report was written live as the show aired by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) for PWMania.com.

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/2/2022)

And we’re off! The 13th annual WWE Money In The Bank special event is now live and in progress, as the official WWE Money In The Bank Kickoff Show has gotten started from inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The camera pans the venue and then settles at the pre-show panel area, where Kayla Braxton formally welcomes us to the show and then begins introducing her fellow panelists for tonight’s pay-per-view pre-show.

Joining Braxton on the MITB pre-show this evening are Booker T, JBL, Kevin Patrick and the newly married DJ Peter Rosenberg. The gang weigh in with their opening remarks and then begin running down the advertised lineup for tonight’s special event.

We then start diving into the elaborate, in-depth video packages that bring fans up-to-speed on the stories behind the matches scheduled for tonight’s pay-per-view.

After a handful of video packages and back-and-forth analysis and insight among the aforementioned pre-show panelists, we get the first special guests of tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank Kickoff Show.

The Street Profits — Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are standing between the panelists when we return from a quick advertising time-out. The former tag champs talk with the pre-show hosts about their opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships held by The Usos.

A special video package with an update on the injury status of “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes airs. When we return, the gang share their thoughts on Cody’s run in WWE since returning to the company at WrestleMania earlier this year.

Now the Ford and Dawkins pre-show interview wraps up and we head to another quick commercial break, this time promoting the first-ever UpUpDownDown: Superstars and Soldiers special.

As we settle back into the Kickoff Show, the video package for the SmackDown Women’s Championship showdown between title-holder “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey and Natalya airs.

When it wraps up, we return to the pre-show panel where the panelists weigh-in with their thoughts and predictions on one of two women’s title bouts scheduled for tonight’s PPV.

Now the gang dig into the blockbuster WWE signing from earlier this week of pop culture and social media sensation — Logan Paul. They speculate on Logan Paul’s future in the company and give their thoughts on the friendship turned rivalry between Logan Paul and The Miz.

The panel then run down their predictions for tonight’s featured matches and wrap up the hour-long official pre-show for tonight’s 13th annual WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

That’ll do it for the WWE Money In The Bank Kickoff Show. It is now time to shift gears and make the transition from the pre-show into the actual pay-per-view main card at one of the most exciting stops on WWE’s annual PPV calendar.

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK RESULTS (7/2/2022)

We see the cold open video package and then shoot live inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. once again as fireworks and pyro starts erupting at the top of the entrance stage while thousands of fans in attendance go bonkers.

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi vs. Alexa Bliss

Now we hear the ring announcer begin the formal introduction for tonight’s opening contest — which will be the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

With that said, we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s theme song. “Big Time Becks” makes her way out to get the 13th annual WWE Money In The Bank PPV off in a big-time way with one of the big-time matches getting the big-time opening match treatment to set the tone for tonight’s show.

Lynch settles in the ring and then after her, we see the ring entrances of Asuka, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi and Alexa Bliss.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this highly-anticipated Women’s MITB Ladder Match.

After some initial action that sees all seven competitors in this Women’s MITB ladder match duking it out with each other, we start to see various pairings splinter off and find some personal real estate to get some work done in various spots of the ring and ringside area.

In the ring, we see Rodriguez introduce a ladder, hoisting it up over her head with such impressive-looking ease that even the commentators can’t help but Lynch and Morgan try and gang up in two-on-one fashion against the bigger, stronger Rodriguez.

This ends up backfiring on the duo, as Rodriguez ends up connecting with a double suplex, taking both ladies up-and-over before dumping them down below on a solid ladder.

The two roll out to the floor at ringside as the fans in the arena nearly blow the roof off the joint with a loud pop.

The atmosphere continues to be electrifying as other members of the match start hitting high spots one-after-the-other to keep the action fast-paced and exciting from spot-to-spot.

Additional ladders now enter the mix and we see some more high spots from others in the match, including a big one from Shotzi that pops the crowd once again.

Lynch starts to go on a fired up offensive spree that nearly sees her climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase, only to be stopped at the last moment.

Others start taking turns as the lone person standing, and while the rest of the participants are down and out, we see each of them try and make the climb in hopes of securing the victory, only for each time to see something go wrong at the very last second.

Out on the floor at ringside, Rodriguez starts setting up an elaborate horizontal ladder bridge and stack-job with one laying across the ringside barricade and ring apron, while another is set up vertically near the ring steps a couple of feet away.

Before Rodriguez can do anything with this violent-looking set up, we see Asuka lock her up in a flying arm-bar out of nowhere. She cranks back on the limb with all she’s got, however Rodriguez ends up finding her way out. She looks to hoist her up in the power-bomb position for what looks to be an attempt at a power bomb onto the aforementioned ladder bridge.

Instead, over comes Becky Lynch, who bounces Rodriguez and Asuka’s respective domes off the steel ladder bridge. This leaves them laid out on top of said-ladder bridge. As the commentators then point out and the camera lens captures beautifully — you can literally see the light bulb go off inside the head of “Big Time Becks” as she looks over at the vertically set up ladder near the steel ring steps.

She heads over and begins climbing. She leaps off seconds later, soaring through the air and connecting with a leg drop that crushes Asuka and sends her crashing and burning off the ladder bridge onto the floor at ringside. The action resumes inside the ring, with Shotzi and three others half-way up two side-by-side ladders set up under the Money In The Bank Briefcase in the middle of the ring.

We see Liv Morgan end up knocking over one of the ladders and taking out anyone in the ring. She then ascends the ladder and retrieves the MITB Briefcase to pick up the victory. With the win, she secures a future women’s championship opportunity at some point within the next 365-days. As Liv Morgan celebrates the big win inside the ring, we see — and more importantly very clearly hear — Becky Lynch throwing a hissy fit for the ages on the floor at ringside after realizing that the match is over.

Winner and Ms. Money In The Bank 2022: Liv Morgan

WWE United States Championship

Theory (C) vs. Bobby Lashley

After the Cody Rhodes video package that aired during the Kickoff Show earlier this evening airs once again, we switch gears and the pre-match video package for our first championship contest of the evening airs. Up next is the WWE United States Championship showdown between Theory and Bobby Lashley.

The theme for the reigning, defending WWE U.S. Champion hits and out comes the youngest U.S. champ in WWE history, Theory, for his scheduled defense against “The All Mighty” one himself. Theory settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance tune of the former WWE Champion “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley. The veteran WWE Superstar makes his trademark entrance to the ring as the fans in Las Vegas show him love. He settles in the squared circle and his music cuts off.

We hear the bell sound and this, our first championship contest of the evening, is now officially off-and-running. We see Theory attempt to avoid the onslaught from Lashley early on, however he doesn’t do such a great job in doing this, as Lashley bounces Theory’s dome off the steel ring post in violent fashion.

An immediate replay is shown with the commentators stressing to the viewing audience at home to focus on the sickening audible sound that occurs when Theory’s skull bounces off the steel with the force of “The All Mighty” behind it.

Theory eventually recovers and now he starts to take over on offense, shifting the control into his favor for the first time in the match. The U.S. Champion taunts and talks trash to Lashley as he delivers punishment to his bigger, stronger opponent.

This lasts longer than one might imagine, as the youngest U.S. Champion in WWE history settles in and gets comfortable in the offensive driver’s seat.

He takes it to Lashley with a vast offensive arsenal, all-the-while Corey Graves on commentary comes off like a paid cheerleader for the heel title-holder.

Lashley finally sees an opening and begins to capitalize. He shifts the offensive momentum back into his favor. This doesn’t last for long, however, as Theory uses some heel tactics to quickly take right back over.

He even looks to try and take out Lashley with his own move for the win, but this backfires and Lashley seizes another opening, slapping on his Hurt Lock submission finisher and forcing the tap

out for the victory.

We have ourselves a new WWE United States Champion, folks.

And by the way, he’s a bloody-as-hell new U.S. title holder, as the commentary team points out on the broadcast.

Lashley celebrates with his newly won U.S. title on the ropes in the corner, where the camera gets some nice, tight close-up shots to show just how bad his bloody grill is looking after hearing the commentators sell this fact big-time.

Winner and NEW WWE United States Champion: Bobby Lashley

Raw Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (C) vs. Carmella

The pre-match video package for our next match of the evening airs telling the story leading up to tonight’s Raw Women’s Championship showdown between Bianca Belair and Carmella.

We return live inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. where Carmella’s theme hits and out comes the former Ms. Money In The Bank.

“The Most Beautiful Women In WWE” settles inside the squared circle as her music fades down and cuts off.

Now the familiar sounds of the entrance music of Bianca Belair hits and out comes the reigning and defending Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with another championship contest here at WWE Money In The Bank 2022.

Early on we see a pattern develop where Carmella tries at all costs to avoid engaging with Belair, rolling under the ring ropes and escaping out to the floor a few times in a row.

We see Carmella finally land a cheap shot that allows her to establish offensive control of the action. She enjoys said-control for a few minutes before ultimately making one mistake — which turned out to be the only one she needed to make to leave tonight’s show empty-handed.

Belair capitalizes on this mistake, which sees Carmella get a little too comfortable and downright overly arrogant. She connects with her K.O.D. finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, “The EST of WWE” retains her Raw Women’s Championship.

Once the match wraps up, we see Belair celebrating her successful title defense here at the MITB PPV. As this is going on, we see an enraged Carmella head back into the ring where she proceeds to deliver a violent and brutal sneak attack from behind. She leaves Belair laying and heads to the back.

Winner and STILL Raw Women’s Champion: Bianca Belair

Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships

The Usos (C) vs. The Street Profits

After a quick backstage segment featuring Alexa Bliss and Lilly promoting the custom WWE credit cards, we see the video package to set the stage for our next match of the evening.

When we return inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance music of The Usos. Out comes Jimmy and Jey Uso, the reigning and defending Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions.

The camera pans over and shows the change in commentary team for this next match, as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are now sitting alongside Corey Graves at the commentary desk at ringside.

The trio are ready to call the action in this, our third-consecutive championship contest here at the 13th annual WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. First, The Usos cut a quick promo after settling in the ring.

Now the entrance tune for The Street Profits plays and out comes Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. They head inside the ring and their music fades down.

It’s time to get this one off-and-running, and the bell now sounds to do exactly that. We see Angelo Dawkins and Jimmy Uso starting things off for their respective teams.

Straight out of the gate it is clear that this is going to be a hard-hitting championship contest — and that is exactly what we got in this one.

Early on we see some good back-and-forth action, with The Usos ultimately settling into the offensive lead.

On a few occasions it appeared that Jimmy and Jey Uso were going to be able to wrap this one up and score the victory to retain their titles, however Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford clearly remembered to eat their Wheeties this morning for breakfast.

The Street Profits start to shift the offensive momentum into their favor and we see Ford and Dawkins nearly finish off Jimmy and Jey, only for The Usos to continue to find a way to keep this match going.

Finally, after even more wild high spots and breath-taking near falls / false-finishes, we get to the real deal.

The finish in this one sees Ford get blasted with stereo super kicks by Jimmy and Jey. The Usos then follow that up with 1D for the pin fall victory.

With the win, The Usos successfully retain their Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championship reign and extend their lengthy title reign.

Go out of your way to see this entire match from start-to-finish if you missed it on Saturday evening. Instant classic status, folks.

Winners and STILL Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions: The Usos

After The Match: Tag Title Tilt Ends With Unresolved Controversy

As The Usos are celebrating their hard fought, extremely impressive and entertaining defense of their Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships, we see some replays of high spots and key moments throughout the match.

Among them is the ending sequence, which shows that Ford actually got one of his shoulders up just in time before the count of three from the referee of the bout. The referee didn’t notice it, and the commentators mention on the broadcast that they were completely oblivious to this as well until right now.

Meanwhile, someone who is well aware that his shoulders were not pinned to the mat for an official count of three is Montez Ford. He and Angelo Dawkins are gesturing their shoulders popping up before the three-count, while their facial expression says a thousand words without actually saying one at all.

The Street Profits were robbed of a fair tag-team title contest here at WWE Money In The Bank. One would assume they won’t be closing the chapter of their WWE careers involving The Usos and their chase for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships until they find a way to get Jimmy and Jey back into the squared circle for a fair match — start-to-legitimate finish.

SmackDown Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. Natalya

It’s co-main event time, wrestling fans!

The video package airs now to catch those up on the rivalry between Ronda Rousey and Natalya, showing the events that led to this championship contest between friends-turned-enemies here at WWE Money In The Bank.

We return live inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. where Natalya’s theme hits and the longtime women’s wrestling veteran makes her way down to the ring.

The Guinness Book of World Records holder in multiple WWE-related categories settles inside the squared circle as her entrance music dies down.

Now the iconic Joan Jett tune brings out the reigning, defending SmackDown Women’s Champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey for her latest title defense.

The theme for the women’s MMA pioneer cuts off and the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. Early on we see a slower-paced start from these two, with the more experienced Natalya controlling the action and the pace early on.

She’s also controlling the off-mic verbal exchanges between these two as the action unfolds, with colorful four-letter words being audibly picked up on the broadcast everytime Nattie has Rousey down and/or lands a shot of significance.

“You like that, b*tch?!” and things of this nature can clearly be overheard as Natalya controls the early offensive action in this SmackDown Women’s Championship bout.

Now we see Rousey start to fight from underneath back into competitive form. She eventually takes over and starts dishing out the punishment to Nattie, and getting some receipts on some of the colorful language that was used as insult to injury all-the-while, as she shouts a couple of vulgar words and phrases at Nattie after delivering some punishment to her intense rival.

Eventually we see Rousey get Nattie out of here, securing the victory to successfully retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship. She appears to be in rough shape after this title defense, as she has a very visible limp with one of her legs bothering her after a sharpshooter from Nattie.

Winner and STILL SmackDown Women’s Champion: Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (C) vs. “2022 Ms. Money In The Bank” Liv Morgan

As she is hobbling around the ring, we hear the familiar sounds of Liv Morgan’s theme music hit the house speakers inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The next thing we hear is an enormous reaction from the thousands of members of the WWE Universe in attendance tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada as they realize it is, in fact, “2022 Ms. Money In The Bank” herself — with her Money In The Bank Briefcase in-hand.

Morgan cashes in the briefcase that she won just a couple of hours ago in the opening Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match that started off the 13th annual WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view earlier this evening.

The referee takes the briefcase handed to him by Morgan and now signals for the bell. We hear the bell sound, followed by another roar from the fans in attendance.

It’s on, folks!

Ronda Rousey has a look of utter disbelief on her face now as she must compose herself and attempt to fight off a second legitimate title challenger, in back-to-back fashion, with one leg.

We see Rousey end up securing her ankle lock submission on Morgan and it starts to look like Liv made an unbelievably big rookie-level mistake.

But then it happened.

Morgan reaches behind her and gets in a shot at the seemingly injured bum wheel of the champion, which results in her being freed from her ankle lock-grasp. Seconds later, she locks in an ankle lock of her own and picks up the victory.

Folks, we have ourselves a new SmackDown Women’s Champion — and her name is Liv Morgan. She and Rousey go face-to-face after the match, and “Rowdy” Ronda ends up nodding in approval, acknowledging that Liv Morgan only did what was the intelligent thing to do from someone in her position.

Winner and NEW SmackDown Women’s Champion: Liv Morgan