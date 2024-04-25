Bully Ray Reveals Details On His WWE WrestleMania XL Appearance

This week, Eric Bischoff’s “Wise Choices” podcast featured WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, also known as Bully Ray.

Bully appeared at WrestleMania XL as a special referee.

Bully Ray explains how he became a special guest referee at WrestleMania XL for The Philadelphia Street Fight between The Pride and The Street Profits. Bully stated that his involvement was planned until a few days before the show.

“It basically was as last minute as just about The Undertaker was,” Bully said. “It wasn’t like the last minute day of the show. It was just a couple of days beforehand where I got a call and they said, ‘Hey, we have an idea. What do you think?’ I mean, special guest referee, a surprise at WrestleMania XL.”

“This was the most fun I’ve ever had at WrestleMania. Every single WrestleMania I had performed in beforehand was extremely stressful with the TLC matches, the follow-up matches, even some of the lesser to an extent matches, the Four Corners matches. Me and D-Von always put a lot of pressure on ourselves. We expected a certain level of performance from ourselves, plus our opponents, but this time, this was so last minute and so carefree to just go out there as a referee and you’re a referee in a hardcore match. There’s no rules so all I have to do is basically sit back, enjoy the chaos, and every once in a while drop down to my knees for the two count and then the three count.”

“One of the things I had the most fun with was interacting with the six gentlemen and the two ladies involved in the match and taking the stuff that has worked for me throughout my entire career, my hits, like the what’s up headbutt and get the tables. I was able to lend my hits to them and they were able to use them and pull them off. I thought it made the match that much more fun. So when you can come together like that, work together, have fun together, obviously the crowd had a great time. If that’s the last time I ever got to walk down the ramp at WrestleMania, I’m good with that because I got to do it in Philadelphia, in the city where I started, where me and D-Von started, in front of 72,000 people in a very fun, stress free match. I’m very grateful to WWE for the call.”

You can check out the podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)