R-Truth On The Crowd Reaction Towards Him, Says The Miz Is Underrated

WWE World Tag Team Champion R-Truth recently appeared on an episode of The Ringer Wrestling Show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how the crowd has been reacting to him.

R-Truth said, “It was surreal y’all, there’s no words that I can even find. I don’t even think they have made a word for the way I felt in that moment … everything I’m hearing this energetic, this electrified crowd that invested in me, IN ME! I’m hearing that, I’m feeling that. There’s no words to express how grateful I was for that.”

On The Miz:

“The Miz is underrated big time. The Miz is so underestimated, when we talk about being a ring general, Miz is a ring general … a match, telling a story, ring awareness, when proper things should be done, how you’re going to feel, how he is as a husband, a father, a friend and he’s always had my back and supported me.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.