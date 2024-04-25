Cody Rhodes Reveals What DDP Told Him Prior To WWE WrestleMania 40

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes recently appeared on an episode of the SI Media podcast with Jimmy Traina, where he talked about a number of topics including what WWE Hall of Famer DDP told him prior to WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes said, “‘No matter what happens to you, it’ll be the best thing that ever happened to you.’ I just still thought, ‘It’ll be fine.’ I maybe was in denial because a lot of people around me were very angry but I just thought, ‘Nope, it’s gonna be fine, it’s gonna be fine, it will work out.’”

On all the footage that was filmed behind the scenes:

“Not to kick the can down the road, we filmed a whole behind-the-scenes, they filmed everything. Rock’s team films everything, our team filmed everything. I think they’re finishing it up in terms of they had it ready and now I think they put some other elements on it just from the fallout of WrestleMania and hopefully that hits YouTube sooner than later.”

