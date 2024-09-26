Backstage News On Swerve Strickland’s Return To AEW TV

AEW will not be without one of its top stars for long, as the WrestleDream pay-per-view event approaches.

That star is Swerve Strickland, who defeated Hangman Page in an Unsanctioned Steel Cage Match at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Chicago, Illinois. The heated match featured several extreme moments, including bumps on cinderblocks, Page stabbing Strickland in the mouth with a needle, and hitting him with a chair shot to the head that knocked Swerve out.

Following the show, it was reported that Strickland would be taking time off from AEW. However, Strickland will return sooner than expected. MVP made his debut on Dynamite this week by interrupting Prince Nana while she was giving an update on Swerve.

MVP criticized Strickland for taking time off. According to Fightful Select, Swerve has always planned to appear at the WrestleDream pay-per-view event on October 12th. Swerve’s home state of Washington hosts the event, so he should appear on the show.