Backstage News On Taya Valkyrie Signing With AEW, Valkyrie Responds To Tony Khan And More

Valkyrie confronted the AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill on Wednesday night’s Dynamite from Winnipeg, as previously mentioned. Cargill had just defeated Nicole Matthews when Valkyrie made her AEW debut. It was said that Valkyrie would respond to Cargill’s Open Challenge. Cargill and Valkyrie squared off in the segment, which concluded with Cargill laying out Leila Grey with Jaded. After the debut, AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Valkyrie is All Elite. For our initial report and Khan’s comments, click here.

According to an update from Fightful Select, some companies were informed of Valkyrie’s signing with AEW as early as February.

Valkyrie currently holds the AAA Reina de Reinas Title, the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title, and the Impact World Tag Team Titles with The Death Dollz. Although it is unclear when she will next defend the AAA championship, she ought to be able to do so while still competing in AEW. The Death Dollz will defend against Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King on tonight’s Impact episode. The MLW War Chamber tapings are scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 6, and Valkyrie is scheduled to defend her championship against Delmi Exo on that night.

On the Rampage episode that was filmed Wednesday night in Winnipeg, Valkyrie will make her AEW in-ring debut this Friday (spoilers here). As seen in the video below, Valkyrie was asked about her plans for AEW while speaking with Lexi Nair backstage at Dynamite.

“Well, Lexi… I’ve got a lot to say but how about you find out on Rampage when I show you guys exactly what La Wera Loca can do,” she said.

Since her debut, Valkyrie has responded to and reposted several congratulations on Twitter.

She wrote “[loudly crying face emoji x 3] thank you….welcome to la Era de la WERA LOCA @AEW” in response to Khan’s “All Elite” announcement.

Valkyrie responded to the NWA congratulating her on her AEW debut by thanking the promotion and owner Billy Corgan.

“Thank you @nwa and @Billy for the last several months. For believing in me. [folded hands emoji],” she wrote.

MLW National Openweight Champion John Hennigan, Valkyrie’s husband, congratulated AEW and Valkyrie in a tweet.

Valkyrie responded, “I love you”

