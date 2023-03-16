Taya Valkyrie Becomes ‘All Elite’ Following Her AEW Debut On Dynamite (Video)

Former WWE and Impact star Taya Valkyrie made her AEW Dynamite debut this week.

Her debut came following AEW TNT Champion Jade Cargill extended her undefeated streak after defeating Nicole Matthews. Cargill took the mic to complain about the lack of competition, and then Valkyrie walked out.

Valkyrie confronted Cargill and when Cargill left the ring, Valkyrie laid out Leila Grey with Cargill’s own Jaded finisher.

Valkyrie’s name had been linked to AEW following reports of her free agency.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed via Twitter that Taya is “All Elite.”

Welcome to AEW, @thetayavalkyrie! Great to see a Canadian star arrive TONIGHT on TBS on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite in Winnipeg!

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 16, 2023

