Taya Valkyrie Becomes ‘All Elite’ Following Her AEW Debut On Dynamite (Video)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: AEW)

Former WWE and Impact star Taya Valkyrie made her AEW Dynamite debut this week.

Her debut came following AEW TNT Champion Jade Cargill extended her undefeated streak after defeating Nicole Matthews. Cargill took the mic to complain about the lack of competition, and then Valkyrie walked out.

Valkyrie confronted Cargill and when Cargill left the ring, Valkyrie laid out Leila Grey with Cargill’s own Jaded finisher.

Valkyrie’s name had been linked to AEW following reports of her free agency.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed via Twitter that Taya is “All Elite.”

Click here for AEW Dynamite results. You can check out a clip from the segment below:

