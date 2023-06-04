Backstage News On The Blackjack Battle Royal At AEW Double Or Nothing

This year’s AEW Double or Nothing event from Las Vegas, Nevada, was a success as attendance and pay-per-view numbers were in line with recent events.

One of the matches on the show was the International Title Blackjack Battle Royal, in which International Champion Orange competed. Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, Butcher, Blade, Kip Saban, Rey Fénix, Penta El Zero Miedo, Lee Moriarty, Big Bill, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Bandido, Komander, Dustin Rhodes, Juice Robinson, Jay White, and Ricky Starks were all defeated by Cassidy.

According to Fightful Select, AEW President Tony Khan “was integral in helping lay out the match and putting things together.” Khan has “developed a knack for how they work,” so he helps put together or has a hand in almost every battle royal.

The finish to the match was decided the night before, with input from Strickland and Cassidy.

Until the Blackjack Battle Royale was finalized, there was talk of doing a standard Casino Battle Royale. When the match was announced, several people had no idea they would be involved.

You can check out highlights from the match below: