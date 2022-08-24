Backstage News on the Decision to Have CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the AEW world champion CM Punk will square off against the interim world champion Jon Moxley in a unification match. The match that will now air on Dynamite rather than All Out was not initially planned, and “multiple plans” for the PPV have apparently changed, according to Fightful Select.

Fightful noted the following, “AEW sources indicated that Jon Moxley was in favor of the move, and one source even indicated that it was his idea and pitch, and All Elite Wrestling went with it. The same source also said that ‘eventually CM Punk agreed to it.’

AEW President Tony Khan spoke on the match taking place on Dynamite during Busted Open Radio.

“I feel like it would be a great match at any time. But tonight it felt like the right night for this big fight, and after last week, we really couldn’t keep these guys apart.”

“I think tonight on TBS presents a great opportunity for a big fight. Of course, as we approach All Out, the card is going to be massive, and we’re going to have a much better idea of what that’s going to look like.”