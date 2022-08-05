Backstage News on Vince McMahon’s Internal WWE Roster Status

Earlier this week, the former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was officially removed from the company’s internal talent roster.

According to a recent article from PWInsider, McMahon was categorized internally as a talent alongside other wrestlers who weren’t affiliated with a specific brand but would occasionally perform and were under contract with WWE, like John Cena or WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins.

This week, Vince’s name was taken off of that list.

In light of the most recent controversies affecting women who once worked for the company, this latest action reveals that the company has truly moved forward from McMahon.

Fans have already noticed some of the changes on television, as PWMania.com previously reported. The format of this past Monday’s Raw episode was different, with more in-ring action and fewer efforts at comedy.

As of this writing, the Vince McMahon Twitter account is still active, and the Mr. McMahon persona still has a page on the WWE website. After announcing his retirement late last month, Vince’s Twitter account has not been updated and still refers to him as, “Vince McMahon, Chairman & CEO of WWE, Inc., is a third generation promoter who has made WWE into the global phenomenon it is today.”

Additionally, as Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, two terms that McMahon had prohibited can now be used on WWE TV once again. To read more about that story, click here.

As Triple H’s vision for the WWE product continues to take shape, more changes should be expected in the upcoming weeks and months. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.