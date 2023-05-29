Backstage News On What AEW Talent Have Been Told About A Potential Brand Split

AEW Collision will premiere on June 17 from Chicago, Illinois.

This new two-hour show will air every Saturday night. According to WrestleTix, as of two days ago, 3,817 of the show’s 5,568 available seats have been sold, leaving 1,751 on the market.

A roster split is anticipated with the debut of a new show, with CM Punk serving as the main draw on Collision while Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, and The Elite will be on Dynamite. There will be some instances where talent makes an appearance on the rival show.

Talent had stated, as was reported the day of the Collision announcement, that they were anticipating “a hard brand split, with the exception of many AEW Champions.” There will, however, be “additional exceptions here and there.”

This past weekend, talent was informed that “Collision may start as a soft brand split, then develop into a harder one. They weren’t told anything specifically.” according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.

