Backstage News On Why AEW All In: Texas Was Announced Before All In: London

PWInsider.com reports that the reason AEW held a press conference and announced their All In: Texas PPV for July 12th, 2025 at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas is because the company did not want an expectation from the crowd in attendance at the upcoming All In: London PPV on Sunday, August 25th at Wembley Stadium for an announcement to be made about the show returning next year.

AEW didn’t want another expectation for such an announcement at the show next weekend, so they decided to get the announcement for next year’s show out of the way ahead of time. This comes after the company announced at the All In: London PPV event last year that they will be returning once again at Wembley Stadium for the 2024 All In: London PPV.