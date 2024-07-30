Backstage News On Why Daniel Garcia Was Written Off AEW TV

After an angle on Dynamite earlier this month, Daniel Garcia was taken off of AEW television. MJF laid him out, turning heel, moments after Garcia was defeated by Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship.

Since then, Ospreay has claimed that Garcia’s arms have lost feeling as a result of the brutal beating. On Monday, Ibou of WrestlePurists reported that Garcia was written off TV in a way that protects AEW if he does not return and sign a new contract.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Garcia had not signed a new contract with AEW as of early this month. Bryan Alvarez also confirmed the WrestlePurists’ report. It should be noted that WWE was reportedly interested in Garcia in 2021, but he chose to go with AEW instead.

Meltzer stated, “When they did the angle, he had not signed a new contract. I had asked around, and it wasn’t like people thought he was leaving. But I don’t know. Do you know more?”

Alvarez added, “What I know is when they did that angle, they were aware that he may not be back. So the angle was done in case he doesn’t come back. If he does come back, they have a storyline feud with MJF. I know he had been thinking about it, or he had told people he had been thinking about what he was going to do, which he should do…I don’t think it’s 100 percent that he’s coming back, I will say that, but I don’t think that he’s re-signed or decided to leave yet. That was one of the reasons why he was taken out in that storyline.”

